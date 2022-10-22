Resident Culture 5 Year Anniversary Party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Resident Culture Brewing Company is celebrating its fifth anniversary on October 22, 2022. In honor of the anniversary, Resident Culture hosted a party at its Plaza Midwood location. The party featured a pop-up skate park with skateable art by local artists. Resident Culture’s founders say they also wanted to use the anniversary to celebrate Charlotte’s culture and community. Since many Resident Culture team members are a part of the Charlotte street skate team, Resident Culture co-founder Amanda McLamb said it meant a lot to bring that part of the community into the anniversary party.

McLamb noted, “We definitely have felt like every day that we have the opportunity to stay open and to serve our community is a pretty big deal Especially coming out of the weird world we were in in 2020. So, this was truly an exceptional opportunity for us to get everybody together, to be together again, finally, and to celebrate.”

Resident Culture is also releasing special anniversary bottles, which include five variants – one for each year of operation.