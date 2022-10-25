Three-Year-Old Child Killed in Early Morning Crash in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police say a three-year-old child has died after a traffic accident early Tuesday morning. The accident happened around 1:46 a.m. on East Broad Street. When police arrived on scene they found a 2003 Chevrolet minivan on its side in the front yard of 2553 East Broad Street.

Authorities and EMS began rendering aid to the driver and passengers of the car but unfortunately a 3-year-old in the van passed away at the scene. Two other passengers were treated for minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.