Charlotte Firefighter Awarded Medal Of Valor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte firefighter Michael Cunningham received the medal of valor Wednesday after protecting a civilian during an active shooting.

On Oct. 4, Cunningham was at the Harris Teeter in the Berewick Town Centre buying lunch for his fire house when he heard someone screaming about a shooting in the parking lot.

“A gentleman came running yelling that they were shooting. At that point I grabbed the lady standing next to me and we took shelter,” Cunningham recalled Wednesday. “The people that were there that told me the gentleman got shot, were kind of watching out for me as I was giving medical care.”

Cunningham provided medical aid until medic arrived.

Charlotte Fire Department Chief Reginald Johnson presented Cunningham with the medal on Friday.

While accepting the award Cunningham said, “it was a proud moment to represent his family and the Charlotte Fire Department.”