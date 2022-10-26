VP Kamala Harris To Announce Electric School Buses For All 50 States

CHARLOTTE, NC — Vice President Kamala Harris will soon announce electric school buses for all 50 states. The rebate awards will go to school districts, to make the environment less harmful.

This is apart of the White House environmental protection agency’s clean school bus program, nearly 2,500 school buses will be delivered nationwide. Although, most school buses are 100% electric a few will still be powered by gas.

School areas will also be given money to build charging stations, but local leaders will determine exactly where the money will be spent.

Karl Simon, the Director of the Transportation and Climate Division at the Environmental Protection Agency says the process is expected to be completed by April.