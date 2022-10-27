HallowQueen City: Fun Activities For Charlotte’s Spooky Weekend

It’s spooky season! What better way to celebrate Halloween than to join in on Charlotte’s weekend festivities?

We’ve got everything from ghostly boos to grade-A brews, check out what Charlotte has going on this Halloween weekend!

October 28th:

Rich and Bennet’s 21st Annual Halloween Bar Crawl ( 21+)

Charlotte’s Original and Biggest Halloween Crawl is BACK on Saturday, October 29, 2022, and is better than ever. We are planning to have 25+ locations involved throughout Uptown Charlotte and lined up great drink specials at each of the bars. Cost varies from $10-$25 (pending when you purchase tickets) and includes drink specials, event koozie, giveaways, fun swag, and costume contests, and automatically enters you into a raffle to win some amazing prizes.

To get your tickets and learn more click here!

Catch The Latest Scary Movie (21+)

Watch Prey For The Devil in theaters Friday, October 28th

Beer Garden Movie Night (21+)

Movie + Beer: Catch a Halloween classic! Brewers at the 4001 Yancey will host a Spooky Movie Series!

Grab your crew and watch Hocus Pocus with booze!

Head to their Facebook page for more information:@BrewersAt4001Yancey

October 29th:

Candy Crawl At Camp North End (all ages)

Camp North End invites you to the 5th Annual Candy Crawl!

On Friday, October 28th from 5-7 p.m., come dressed in costume and visit participating businesses all around the site to add to your family’s seasonal candy collection.

This event is free and open to the public.

Boos & Brews Fest (21+)

Have a scary good time by joining Brewers at 4001 Yancey. Enjoy Special Spooky cocktails, games, live music, and more!

The brewers at 4001 Yancey will also be participating in the return of Charlotte Craft Beer Week by hosting the LoSo Halloween Bar Crawl from 1 PM to 5 PM, featuring the release of their newest CLT Brew’d beer!

Loso Halloween Crawl (21+)

Charlotte Craft Beer Week is getting spooky with the LoSo Halloween Crawl!

Wear your best costume while “Jaunting” around the different LoSo breweries and cideries!















Participating Establishments:Protagonist BeerGilde 1546Lower Left BrewingSugar Creek BreweryBrewers at 4001 YancyRed Clay CiderworksThe Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

Vaptober Festive (all ages)

Join the VAPA center for a day of Art Music, Food, and much more. The VAPA arts center encourages you to wear your costume as you shop from local artists, roller skate, and listen to live music.

SCHEDULE:

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. : Open-air markets

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. : Skate Party (BYOS)

5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.: Live music, emceed by Power 98’s NOLIMIT LARRY

Food trucks from 12 p.m -8 p.m. :

Head to Vapacenter.com for more information.

Spooky Season Bar Crawl (21+)

On October 29th, the historic South End, Noda, and Plaza-Midwood neighborhoods will be taken over by the walking dead bar hopping this holiday!

Check in between 4 p.m to 6 p.m, to pick up your wristband, swag, and a map of participating locations. Be sure to enter the Instagram Costume Contest! Click here for details!

Queen City Zouk Halloween Social Dancing (all ages)

Get ready for 4 hrs of workshops with Pinaki Ghosh + 4 hrs of social dancing this Saturday!

Don’t forget Saturday’s Social is Halloween Costume themed! Get your costume ready!

October 30th:

Game Day Halloween At The Music Yard (21 +)

Join The Music Yard Gameday Experience this spooky Sunday for the Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons on October 30th!!

Enjoy live music, food, drinks, and much more!

Get your tickets here.

Tricks + Treats Hi-wire brewery (all ages)

This event is fun for parents and the kiddos! Hi-wire Brewing invites you to enjoy a day with beer and Halloween treats as well as activities for the kiddos.

The $15 ticket includes 2 flagship beers for the parents/guardians and themed stations for the kids including temporary tattoos, a build-your-own candy necklace, coloring sheets, plus CANDY & PRIZES!

Benny Ferrovia’s Pizza is next door with deliciously HUGE pizza, either by the slice or whole pie.

October 31st:

Barrel Room

Candlelight: A haunted Evening Of Halloween Classics

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Charlotte. Get your tickets now to discover Halloween-inspired music at The Barrel Room under the gentle glow of candlelight.

Grab your tickets here!

Petrified Halloween Bash (21+)

Petra’s open doors to the public for a night of music, dancing, and fun! Make sure to wear a costume for a chance to win a $100 cash prize.

Tickets are $7 in advance + $10 the day of

Doors open at 8 PM | Show at 8:30 Click here for details.

All Weekend Long:

Renaissance Festival (all ages)

Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Enjoy an outdoor autumn stroll through the Village of Fairhaven where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainment! The open-air Artisan Market is filled with arts and crafts, games and rides, jousting knights on horseback, falconry, mermaids, fairies, dragons, feasting and so much more!

Click here to buy tickets!

Nascar Kids event (all ages)

The Nascar Hall oF Fame invites you to bring the kiddos to the Hall this weekend…the best part? Kids go free!

Experience racing excitement from the start to finish with over 50 interactive! View 18 historic cars on Glory Road and celebrate Nascars inductees in the Hall of Honor.

Use promo code BOO and purchase your tickets here!

Scarowinds ( all ages) Ends Oct. 30th

Scarowinds is Back! Prepared to be petrified!

Get ready for haunted horror mazes, scare zones, and live entertainment.

Scarowinds invites you to join the scene filled with screams for a supreme Halloween!

Ready for terror? Click here if you dare!