Judge Denies Bond For Suspect In Shooting Death Of CATS Bus Driver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A judge denied bond Thursday for the man accused of shooting and killing CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera.

Rivera’s fiance and mother pleaded with the judge to keep Darian Thavychith behind bars.

“He should not be let out. He’s a terror to society. He could do this again at any whim because he does not care.” Rivera’s fiance said. “if he did that to my son, what are the chances of him doing it again to anybody else?” replied his mother.

Thavychith has been held without bond at the Mecklenburg county jail since police arrested him in March.

Dozens of Thavychith’s family members appeared in court to show their support for him.

They said they are disappointed by the judge’s decision.