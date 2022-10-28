D-I-Y Monster Door Comes Alive

CHARLOTTE, NC — An Iowa family is getting creative with his Halloween decorations this year, making a D-I-Y monst-door. It about 10 days and $200 bucks to make. The arms on the door is made out of broom sticks, the video eyes are looped on an old TV, and the mouth is made out of styrofoam covered in purple fur.

The dad of the family is the man the behind the door, flapping his arms. He’ll also be using his foot to move a line attached to his show to move the mouth. The only thing the monster door can’t do is open, the family has to crawl through a window to get inside.