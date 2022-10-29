Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office Trunk-or-Treat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some kids are getting a jump start on trick or treating. Saturday, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office hosted its annual trunk-or-treat at Camp North End. The sheriff’s office partnered with the community and local car clubs for this year’s drive-through event.

Sheriff Garry Mcfadden says if you go out trick-or-treating, be mindful of your surroundings. “Keep an eye on the kids.,” Sheffic Mcfadden said. “Keep an eye on your neighbors’ kids. And keep an eye on each other. Be mindful of who’s around – the cars are out. And everybody may not want to participate in a safe Halloween. Because they may be out wanting to do something devious. So, we want everybody to be mindful of that.”