UCPS Announces Principal Of The Year

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools has named Piedmont Middle School Principal Dr. Cassie Eley Principal of the year for the 2022 – 2023 school year.

Superintendent Dr. Andrew Houlihan surprised Dr. Eley with the announcement in a gymnasium packed full of staff and students.

“Friday, I got an invitation to be at the central office building for a Monday morning meeting. Before I left, my staff were acting a little weird and a few things seemed a bit off. When I got to the meeting, Dr. Jones threw me off. I was more than surprised when we arrived back at school,” said Dr. Eley.

Her husband and son were also present.

Dr. Eley has worked at UCPS for her entire 16-year career.

She will now compete at the state level.