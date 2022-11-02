Burke County Detectives Search for Missing 31-Year-Old Man

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are trying to locate 31-year-old Jason Sheffield. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Sheffield was last seen by family in September. A family member says they gave Jason Sheffield a ride to his home on Teague Avenue in Connelly Springs on September 19, but had not seen or heard from him since that date. Deputies are now asking for the pubic’s assistance.

Authorities say Jason Sheffield is 5’8″ weighs 160 lbs, has blue eyes and brown hair.

Sheffield is known to visit the areas of Drexel, Morganton and the Hickory area in Catawba County.

Anyone who has seen Jason Sheffield is asked to call the Burke County Emergency Communications Center at 828-438-5500.