Julia Roberts Reveals Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Paid The Hospital Bill For Her Birth

CHARLOTTE, NC — Actress Julia Roberts reveals that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King paid the hospital bill for her birth.

A video clip of Roberts talking to CBS This Morning’s Gayle King has been making rounds on social media. Roberts also explained that her parents owned a theater school in Atlanta.

One day, Coretta Scott King called Roberts’ parents at the school and asked if her kids could be a part of the school. King added that the children were having a hard time finding a place that would accept them. This happened during the Jim Crow laws and segregation era in the south. Robert’s mother welcome the kids at her school.

This started the friendship between the civil rights leaders and the Julia Roberts’ parents, eventually leading the King family to pay for Julia Roberts’ birth at a Georgia hospital.