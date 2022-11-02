Police: Teen Injured in Shooting in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police are investigating after a teen was found shot Monday afternoon. Rock Hill officers were called to the 400 block of Rich Street around 6:08 p.m. When they arrived they found an 18-year-old male in the front yard of a home suffering from non-life-threating gunshot wounds to his leg and arm.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay, police say.

Witnesses told police they saw a silver or grey sedan speeding through the area after the shooting. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Rock Hill Police.