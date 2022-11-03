The Tropics Look More Like August This November

The tropics are busier this November than they were in August!

Hurricane Lisa made landfall in Belize Wednesday afternoon. Lisa is now a Tropical Depression as it continues to move inland across Central America. This is no threat to the United States.

Martin is still a hurricane in the north central Atlantic. This is not a threat to the United States as it will race to the north before turning east.

There are two more areas to watch, both with low development chances for now. One is over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, the other east of Bermuda.

Early this week we had two hurricanes in the Atlantic basin, Lisa and Martin. Since 1851, two hurricanes simultaneously in the Atlantic with winds of 85 mph+ has only happened twice. in 1932 and in 2001.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season ends on November 30th.