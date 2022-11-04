Victim Identified in Deadly Catawba County Accident

NEWTON, N.C. — Troopers responded to a deadly accident in Catawba County early Friday morning. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 6:15 a.m. on Hwy 16 at Mount Olive Church Road. A 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser was traveling north on Hwy 16 and attempting to turn left on to Mount Olive Church Road. The driver failed to yield the right away troopers say and collided with a 2010 Nissan Versa that was headed southbound.

The driver of the Toyota, Gerald Kophen Vue, 25, of Newton, was not injured. A 25-year-old passenger received minor injuries and was transported by EMS to Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.

The driver of the Nissan, Gabrielle Christine Dyal,of Hickory, died at the scene. She was not restrained by a seatbelt, authorities say.

Vue was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle. He received a $75,000 unsecured bond.