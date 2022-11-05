CMPD Makes Arrest After Woman Brutally Raped In Northwest Charlotte

UPDATE:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police have announced an arrest after a woman was brutally beaten and raped by a stranger while walking home in Northwest Charlotte.

Octavius Wilson is facing several charges including kidnapping and first degree rape.

——-

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A woman is brutally beaten and raped by a stranger while walking home in Northwest Charlotte.

Police need help identifying a person of interest in the case. They say he matches the description of the suspect.

We’re told the victim was walking home from Tuckaseegee Road around 11:30 Friday night when she was approached by a man in the 3800 block of Glenwood Drive.

She says he struck up a conversation, but shortly afterward he brutally physically and sexually assaulted her.

Investigators say she was able to get away and call 911.

“Any time anyone is sexually assaulted, obviously it’s alarming to us. But for this female, she was walking home, minding her business, and to have someone unknown just brutally physically and sexually assault you it’s always alarming. And that’s why it’s so important for us to get this information out,” says Sgt. Alli Rooks with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600. You can stay anonymous.