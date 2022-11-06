South Carolina Gubernatorial Candidates Make Final Push Ahead Of Election Day

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Republican South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and his Democrat challenger Joe Cunningham are making their final push ahead of Election Day.

Sunday, Cunningham hosted a rally at Dust Off Brewing Company in Rock Hill

While on the campaign trail, Cunningham has been very vocal about legalizing marijuana and sports betting in South Carolina.

Meantime, incumbent McMaster is reminding the state of his accomplishments and keeping businesses open during the pandemic.

During a campaign stop in Aiken on Friday, he talked about pay raises for teachers and law enforcement, while also expanding broadband coverage.