CMPD Investigating Homicide in North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of Drury Drive.

Detectives say shortly after 8:30 a.m. they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic began rendering aid to the victim but the victim died at the scene.

Police say an argument led to the shooting.

Homicide Investigation in the North Tryon Division https://t.co/uiS5xGD7G7 — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 7, 2022

Officers have not identified the victim or said if anyone is in custody.

WCCB has a crew at the scene and will update this story as details are released.