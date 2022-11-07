Harmful Algae Bloom Found in Two Coves on Lake Wylie

1/2

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. – Harmful algae blooms have been found in two coves on Lake Wylie, one located just north of Strollaway Road, and one located between Strollaway Road and Red Fez Club Road.

According to a news release from Mecklenburg County, a resident saw bright green water with a surface scum in the coves, and reported it to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services

Although most algae blooms are not harmful, some species of algae called cyanobacteria can produce toxins that have been linked to severe illness in humans and animals if ingested. The algae found in these blooms have been confirmed as cyanobacteria, so they can produce toxins.

You cannot tell whether a bloom is harmful just by looking at it, so it is best to avoid the following activities around possible algae blooms:

Swimming, boating, kayaking, fishing, jet-skiing, water-skiing, or wading through the water

Touching or handling mats of algae

Ingesting the water

Using the water for washing or irrigation

Pets and children are at a higher risk of exposure so keep them away from water that appears discolored or scummy

If you accidentally come in contact with a harmful algae bloom, take the following actions:

Wash thoroughly

Immediately seek veterinary care if your pet appears to stumble, stagger, collapse or vomit uncontrollably after being in contact with the water

Immediately seek medical care if a child or adult appears ill after being in contact with the water

Staff with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services will continue to survey the area until the blooms are no longer present at which time the public will be notified.

If you see a bloom, report it so staff can investigate:

In North Carolina, please report to NCDEQ by calling (704)-663-1699.

In South Carolina, please report to SCDHEC by calling (803)-898-8374.