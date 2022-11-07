Lincoln County Deputies Look For Suspects After Credit Union Robbery

1/3

DENVER, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for two men who robbed the State Employee’s Credit Union on NC Highway 73.

On November 7th, just after 11 a.m., deputies report that two men entered the credit union and demanded money from the teller. Shortly after, deputies were contacted by the credit union’s alarm company.

One of the suspects then jumped over the counter to grab money, and both men were armed with handguns.

They are described as black men wearing black or navy sweatshirts. They left the area in a black SUV, possibly a Mitsubishi, traveling west on NC Highway 73.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the men is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202, or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.