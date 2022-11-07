Powerball Jackpot Climbs To Record $1.9B

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After three months without a winner, Monday’s $1.9B Powerball jackpot is the largest in history.

The grand prize ballooned after no one matched all 5 numbers plus the powerball in Saturday’s drawing.

One of the first decisions a winner must make is whether to take a lump sum or an annuity.

Most winners typically choose the lump sum which is $929.1M for this drawing.

Their other option is an annuity paid out over 30 years.

The previous record jackpot was set in January 2016. Three winners split the $1.56B jackpot.