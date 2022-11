ROCK HILL S.C. — Tonight, a Rock Hill man is behind bars after pouring hot water on a 3-year-old as punishment. Kenneth Okorie is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

Rock Hill Police say they responded to a complaint from the child’s mother Saturday, November 5. Police say Okorie punished the child in his apartment on the 2400 block of Celanese road, causing 2nd-degree burns.