Cool and Breezy Election Day

AM Headlines:

Cool, clear and breezy start to the day

The total Lunar Eclipse begins at 5:16 am The last total lunar eclipse we will see until March 2025

Nicole is beginning to take on tropical characteristics Will be near hurricane strength before landfall over E Florida late Wednesday

Local impacts from Nicole = Thu PM – Fri PM What’s different? Latest trends jogging a little west = more rain

MUCH COLDER Sunday into Monday Discussion:

BREEZY, COOLER ELECTION DAY – DRY FOR NOW

Cold front is clearing the area this morning. It is a breezy and cool start as drier air funnels into the region. Winds out of the NE 10-15 mph with gusts 20-30 mph will make it feel much chillier today, but actual highs will be a few degrees above norman in the upper 60s. High pressure will keep us dry through the next few days. Wind dies down tonight with lows falling into the mid 40s. Wednesday will be sunny with the wind once again kicking up to 10 mph with a few stronger gusts possible. Highs will reach the low 60s. Clouds fill in Wednesday night as Nicole nears the Florida coast.

NICOLE BRINGS STEADY, AT TIMES HEAVY RAIN TO REGION LATE THU-FRI

This storm is beginning to take on more tropical characteristics — meaning? We’re beginning to see more storms develop near the center. It will likely strengthen as it’s guided toward the southwest into warmer waters becoming a hurricane late Wednesday into early Thursday morning, before landfall along the eastern Florida coast. This storm is still very large, which means its impacts will be felt across the southeast. The biggest threat will be storm surge for the FL/GA coast and heavy rain leading to flash flooding. Latest trends has Nicole jogging a bit further west which means higher rainfall totals locally. Rain will begin late Thursday with steady and at times heavy rain through the day Friday. As of now 1-3″ of rainfall is possible, but this will likely change once the exact path of Nicole is nailed down. An approaching boundary will lift what’s left of this disturbance quickly away from the area with rain ending Friday night.

MUCH COLDER SUNDAY – EARLY NEXT WEEK

Much colder air lies behind that boundary. Saturday will remain mild as we dry out with highs in the mid 60s. but the cold will settle in Sunday with lows falling into the upper 30s. It will be a struggle to break out of the 40s Monday after beginning the day with freezing temperatures.