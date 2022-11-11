Tornado Watch in effect as Nicole Moves into the Carolinas

AM Headlines:

Nicole is now a Tropical Depression

Tornado Watch until 3pm east of I-77aw A few tornado warned storms near Columbia, no damage reports

Severe threat greatest near and east of I-77 through early afternoon Damaging wind, a few tornadoes possible

Flood Watch for the mountains/foothills until 1am Sat Rainfall Totals 3-5″

Wind Advisory for the piedmont & mountains until 7pm Fri Piedmont: Winds SE 10-15 G:30-40 Mountains: Winds SE 15-20 G: 40-50

Severe Threat greatest through early afternoon

Rain ends this evening

Much colder end to the weekend Discussion:

We will be watching for rotating supercells in the outer rain bands of the remnants of Nicole this morning. A tornado watch continues for Chesterfield Co south and east to the coast until 7am this morning. The threat for isolated tornadoes will increase for areas near and east of I-77 near day break. Expecting a brief break in the rain early morning, with the main rain event picking up again mid to late morning. This is where we could another uptick in our severe threat through early afternoon. Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding for the mountains where the most intense rainfall rates will likely set up through the afternoon. The core of the storm will merge with an incoming cold front, and be quickly swept out of the area later this evening. Gusty winds will be likely all day, but some of the stronger gusts will likely come late afternoon/early evening as the center lifts out of the region.

Temps will remain mild Saturday with highs near 70, but temps will drop significantly starting in the mountains and moving south and east Saturday night into Sunday. A few showers possible for the mountains late Saturday as colder air arrives into the are. We may see a brief changeover to a few snowflakes before drier air fills in. Much colder Sunday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows will fall near freezing Monday morning.