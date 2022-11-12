Huntersville Veteran’s Day Parade

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville is gathering together to remember our nation’s veterans. Saturday, the town held its 7th annual veteran’s day parade. The parade started on North Maxwell Avenue and ended at Veterans Park. This year’s theme was Huntersville honors hometown heroes.

Veterans at the parade today tell us they appreciate all the support they’ve received. “Well, it crossed my mind all the friends, the close friends I lost in Vietnam,” said Sonny Mumpower, a U.S. veteran. “And that’s what I think of mostly on Veteran’s day, not just the ones that I was with, but the ones who lost their lives in the line of duty.”

A special ceremony followed the parade, as well as a lunch for all the veterans. “I’m just very touched. It was a very nice service,” said Martine Clark, a U.S. veteran. “It was a very honorable service. I just really feel honored. I feel good that they’re willing to take time out of their busy schedules, especially on a Saturday, to come out and remember us veterans. “