Anson County Schools Back In Person

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Anson county students are expected to return to in-person learning Monday. The district moved four schools to remote learning last week after a number of students got sick.

Anson High School, Anson Middle School, Ansonville Elementary, and

PeachlandPolkton Elementary are expected to return to normal schedules on November 14th. The district is reminding parents not to send kids to school if they’re feeling sick.