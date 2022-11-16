AMBER ALERT Canceled For Missing NC Boy, Found in Wendell

(UPDATE: 11/16/22)

Wake County Sheriff’s Office has located Bentley Stancil. He was found Wednesday afternoon in Wendell.

We are working to gather more details and will update this story as more information becomes available.

_______________________________________________________________________

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — An AMBER ALERT has been issued for a missing Wake County boy. Authorities are looking for Bentley Stancil, 9, who was last seen heading to his school bus stop. Authorities say he never got on the bus.

Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to the call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.