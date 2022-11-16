Chilly Set Up Through Next Week

AM Headlines:

AM Patchy Fog

Breezy for the Mountains

Clouds clear through the day

Feeling like mid-winter through early next week Temps 10-15 degrees below average

Warming back up before Thanksgiving Discussion:

Waking up this morning to patchy fog and cloudy skies. Clouds will begin to erode by this afternoon. It will be breezy for the mountains with winds out of the north 15-20 mph and gusts near 30 mph making it feel like the 20s for most of the day. A quick moving upper-level disturbance will bring a quick shot of snow for the highest elevations tonight with little to no accumulation. Reinforcing cold air will keep it cold the rest of the week. Temps will fall near freezing tonight with highs struggling to break out of the 50s. Even colder Thursday night into Friday as temps fall into the mid-20s. It will be feeling like mid-winter with morning lows below freezing and daytime highs in the low 50s through the weekend. But, it will be sunny and dry into next week. We’ll start to warm up before Thanksgiving back into the upper 50s.