Harris Teeter Cancels Thanksgiving Side Dishes

CHARLOTTE, NC —Harris Teeter is canceling side dishes on pre-orders for Thanksgiving meals due to quality issues. The side dishes did not meet the Matthews-based company’s standards, so it’s canceling part of about 5,000 meals for customers.

Customers will still get their turkey orders. Customers who placed these orders will get their meats for free PLUS a $50 gift card for the inconvenience. Some of the side items that didn’t meet Harris Teeter’s quality standards are also available in the deli, but they have already been pulled from store shelves.

Harris Teeter is still accepting orders for proteins in its Thanksgiving meals for $39.99.

Customers should call Customer Relations at 1-800-432-6111 and select option 3. Harris Teeter is also contacting affected customers.

Here’s a statement from Harris Teeter.

Quality and product integrity are paramount to Harris Teeter. In an abundance of caution, we have voluntarily withdrawn specific items from our deli departments due to quality concerns. Our insistence on offering products which meet our stringent quality standards may temporarily impact availability of select fresh items. This withdrawal impacts the side dishes advertised in our Holiday Dinners. Harris Teeter is proactively communicating with customers who pre-ordered Holiday Dinners to offer a resolution, and we are still accepting Holiday Dinner orders for Turkeys, Hams and Prime Ribs only.

We understand how important quality food is to our customers’ holiday traditions, and we thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we work to ensure the best quality and selection.

For more information, click here.