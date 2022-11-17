Charlotte Knights Deliver Dozens Of Turkeys To Non-profits

CHARLOTTE, N.C — The Charlotte Knights are making sure local families have food on the table this Thanksgiving.

The team delivered 150 turkeys and all the trimmings to 6 non-profits across the Charlotte-area on Thursday.

The Knights’ mascot, Homer the Dragon, joined the team for those deliveries.

The Knights’ chief operating officer says people need help more now than ever. “it’s just really important for our organization to give back. especially at the holiday time when so many people don’t have the opportunity to get together with their families. so we’re donating turkeys today and it’s part of our charlotte knights holiday initiative,” said Dan Rajowski

This is the team’s 9th annual turkey drive.