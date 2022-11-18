25 Police Recruits Hurt in Wrong Way Crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – More than two dozen California law enforcement recruits are hurt after a wrong-way driver hit them while they were training. Several are in critical condition.

The recruits were a mile into their early morning run when investigators say a 22-year-old man drove into the oncoming lanes and plowed into the cadets.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villaneuva said in part, “The deputies at the front of the formation could see the vehicle coming and they were able to get out of the way, but the people behind the ones in the front could not see what was in front of them and those of the ones who were not able to get away and took the brunt of the impact.”

The driver was not drunk at the time of the crash. Police are investigating if he was on drugs, and if it was a deliberate act.