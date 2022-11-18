Church Youth Leader Facing Sexual Assault Charges Against Children

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A church youth leader from Charlotte is facing nine counts of indecent liberties with a child and once count of sexual battery.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Benjamin Damron on Friday. Police say the victims include three teenage boys. CMPD says Damron met the boys through his role as a volunteer church youth leader and coach. Police say Damron used his position to take advantage of the victims and sexually assault them.

Investigators say Damron has been a youth leader or coach for at least four local organizations including: Elevation Church, Mercy Church, Southbrook Church and Soccer Shots. All of the listed organizations have been notified and are cooperating in our investigation. The incidents involved in this investigation not only occurred in Charlotte, but also at locations in Matthews and in Union County. CMPD detectives have in contact with detectives from both Matthews PD and the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Soccer Shots released the following statement: