Church Youth Leader Facing Sexual Assault Charges Against Children

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A church youth leader from Charlotte is facing nine counts of indecent liberties with a child and once count of sexual battery.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Benjamin Damron on Friday. Police say the victims include three teenage boys. CMPD says Damron met the boys through his role as a volunteer church youth leader and coach. Police say Damron used his position to take advantage of the victims and sexually assault them.
Investigators say Damron has been a youth leader or coach for at least four local organizations including: Elevation Church, Mercy Church, Southbrook Church and Soccer Shots. All of the listed organizations have been notified and are cooperating in our investigation. The incidents involved in this investigation not only occurred in Charlotte, but also at locations in Matthews and in Union County. CMPD detectives have in contact with detectives from both Matthews PD and the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
Soccer Shots released the following statement:
“We were made aware of the disturbing allegations made against a former part-time Soccer Shots coach. We are not aware of any allegations of inappropriate conduct or behavior impacting any current or former Soccer Shots participants. The safety of all our Soccer Shots participants is paramount and therefor, all coaches are required to complete background checks and clearances in accordance with North Carolina laws. Those clearances for the coach in question were completed prior to coaching with us and raised no adverse findings, clearing him for employment. We understand the weight and the fear that this information can cause for parents. We are extremely saddened for the children and families affected.”