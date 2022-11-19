Charlotte Restaurant Serving Families In Need For Second Year This Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte restaurant is once again preparing to feed hundreds of families in need this holiday. The owners of Mama’s Caribbean Grill will serve families their favorite Caribbean dishes on Thanksgiving for free.

Last year, hundreds of people turned out for Thanksgiving meals. The owners served up curry chicken, oxtails, smoked jerk chicken and macaroni. The owners say it’s important to give back to the community during these difficult times.

“It’s all about making people feel inclusive, and we don’t want to make it feel like a charity,” says Vinroy Reid, owner.

This year’s dinner will be held outdoors for the public at 626 Char Meck Lane off Monroe Road from noon until 3 p.m.

If you’d like to volunteer, call the restaurant at 704-375-8414.