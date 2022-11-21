Rising Team Tries Figgy Pudding Spam

CHARLOTTE, NC — Rachael Maurer, Lawrence Gilligan, Nicole Madden and Lauren Mcdonald try SPAM’s new figgy pudding.

SPAM Figgy Pudding will be available for a limited time only for purchase on SPAM.com, Amazon and Walmart.com.

SPAM Figgy Pudding brings a blend of warm spices and seasonal ingredients that will be the star in many wintertime recipe favorites. With notes of cinnamon and nutmeg combined with fig and orange flavors, you’ll taste true holiday comfort that will have you caroling all season long.