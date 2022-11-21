What The Tech: App of the Day – Flipp

CHARLOTTE N.C. – Not that long ago shoppers could look forward to Black Friday sales circulars in their Thanksgiving Day newspapers. Stuffed inside were countless flyers from Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Lowes, Home Depot, and others. While you can still find them in the newspaper, many people no longer subscribe. Shoppers can visit each and every store’s website to see what’s on sale, but thankfully, there is another way

“Flipp” is a shopping app that’s been around for quite a while and works on iPhones and Android devices.

Flipp curates all of the available sales circulars from nearby stores. It isn’t showing those circulars now because the ads won’t be published and released until Thanksgiving Day, but when they are released, you can see them all within the Flipp app.

Weekly sales circulars also appear in the app when they’re released and a week before this Thanksgiving, I could see a few “Pre Black Friday ads. Once you open one of the digital circulars, you can circle items to add them to a shopping or wish list. I found every big box retailer’s ads in the app and many small stores as well.

The Flipp app also has a tool to save both time and money. If you search for a specific item Flipp sorts through all of the ads and shows you which store has the lowest price. Instead of driving all over town looking for it on sale, Flipp shows you where you should go for the best deal. It’ll also show you online prices.

Flipp is also great year-round for grocery shopping. Select your favorite store and each week, the latest circular will appear in the Flipp app. You can circle bargains, add items to a grocery list, and even clip in-store coupons. If you have a store loyalty card, you can add that too so you can see special discounts for members.

Flipp is a free app that can save time and money. Especially in stores and on Black Friday.