Thanksgiving Recipes With Chef Mara: Fresh Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Shallots

Ingredients

● Kosher salt

● 1 1/2 pounds fresh French green beans, ends trimmed

● 2 tablespoons butter

● 2 tablespoons finely chopped Vidalia onion

● 4 ounces baby portobello mushrooms, cleaned and finely chopped

● 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

● 1 Tbsp. Garlic, minced

● 1/4 cup Sherry

● 1 cup (8 ounces) sour cream

● 1 tsp. Worcestershire Sauce

● 3/4 Cup Cream

● Freshly ground black pepper

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

2. Bring a large pot of salted water to a rapid boil. Add the beans and cook for until they turn a bright green color (about one minute). Remove the beans from the water to a large bowl of ice water to preserve color and stop the cooking. Drain the beans and set aside.

3. Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onions and sauté until translucent. Stir in the mushrooms, season with salt and pepper, to taste, and sauté about 3 to 5 minutes. Add the flour and garlic, and stir for another minute, to cook out the raw flour taste, and then whisk in sherry. Slowly add the sour cream, cream, and Worcestershire sauce, whisking well between each addition. Simmer for just a couple of minutes to bring the flavors together and taste for seasoning.

4. Spread the green beans over the bottom of a 9-inch casserole dish. Pour all of the mushroom sauce mixture over the beans. (Recipe can be made to this point, tightly covered with plastic wrap and refrigerated for up to 3 days.)

5. Bake in the preheated 400 degree F oven, until light golden brown and bubbly, approximately 20 minutes. Remove from the oven, top with crispy shallots and serve warm.

Crispy Shallots:

● 1/2 Cup Flour, seasoned with salt and pepper

● 5 to 6 shallots, peeled and sliced into thin rings

● Oil for frying

Directions:

1. Toss the shallots in the flour until completely coated. Shake off excess flour.

2. In a heavy-bottomed pan, bring oil up to 350° as measured by a candy thermometer. Fry shallots in batches until golden brown and place on a sheet pan lined with paper towels. Salt immediately after coming out of the oil.

Prep/Equipment:

● Prep Ahead: Mince Shallots, Garlic, Mushrooms, Slice Shallots, Blanche Green Beans

● Med. Sautoir

● Burner

● Black Baking Dishes – Line w/ Foil

● Plate w/ Paper Towels

● Paper Tub w/ Flour Dredge

Recipe courtesy of Chef Mara with The Foodie School.

