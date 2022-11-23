Kelly Clarkson Features Local Non-Profit On Her Show

LOS ANGELES, CA – Kelly Clarkson doesn’t just interview celebrities on her hit talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, which airs right here on WCCB. She launched a new segment called Good Neighbor of the Year, and we here at WCCB nominated a local organization called For The Struggle to be featured on Kelly’s show! For The Struggle is run by Charlotte attorney Alesha Brown. Before we knew it, Alesha and Morgan were in Los Angeles, in Kelly Clarkson’s studio, getting ready to be on her show with her!

When the segment started, Kelly asked Morgan, “I gotta ask, because you’ve probably covered so many stories in your community. So what stuck out about this organization?” Morgan replied, “Oh my gosh, what Alesha is doing in Charlotte is incredible.”

It is incredible. Brown created For The Struggle to serve and protect Black seniors living in the Beatties Ford Road corridor. Protect them, she says, from predatory property developers who often try to strong arm the seniors into selling their properties well under market value. Brown’s organization provides seniors with fresh meals, property tax help, legal services, making their homes environmentally efficient, “And then finally, we do critical home repairs. So any major home repair you can think of. we do roof replacement, HVAC replacement, plumbing, electrical, flooring, structural issues, any major thing you can think of that we can take of on our own, but seniors can’t, because of their fixed income, we step in and do that,” she says.

While Alesha and Morgan were in studio with Kelly, News @ Ten co-anchor Gary Brode was on the scene in west Charlotte with one of Alesha’s colleagues, Erica, and of the seniors they’ve helped, Ms. Donna. Gary asked, “What have they done for you specifically?” For The Struggle has done more than $25,000 in home repairs at Donna’s home, including new gutters, foundation work, and more. Donna said, “Erica, Alesha, I love you. I love For The Struggle. I am so grateful and appreciate for all you have done for me, and Alesha you know, you are my angel. Thank you so much!”

Kelly said, “That is so cool what you do.” Alesha replied, “It’s a blessing to be a blessing.” Kelly said, “Yeah. It feels good right! That return is so nice.”

There’s more to Morgan’s visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, but we can’t talk about it just yet. Tune into to The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, November 28th, at 5PM, right here on WCCB, for the surprise. And later that night, watch WCCB News @ Ten to see more behind the scenes video and interviews with Kelly!