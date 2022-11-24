What The Tech: Black Friday vs Cyber Monday

CHARLOTTE N.C. – Black Friday sales have already begun at many retailers with more to come Thanksgiving night and all day Friday. Then there’s the other shopping holiday, Cyber Monday. Have you ever wondered if you get the best deals on one day or the other?

Turns out it does matter. Depending on what you’re shopping for.

According to a new shopping report by Adobe, bargains for certain categories are better on one day than the other.

The Christmas shopping report from Adobe says the best day to find bargains on TVs is Black Friday. Historically, prices on big screens are better on Black Friday than on Cyber Monday.

Those deals are available at all retailers, in stores, and online. Best Buy’s Black Friday release shows TVs as low as $80. And a 48-inch LG TV discounted by over $700.

I should mention here that despite the deep discounts during the holiday, prices on TVs traditionally drop to their lowest prices in the days leading up to Super Bowl weekend when new TV models are released and retailers try to make room on the shelves by discounting the previous model.

If you have toys on your list, Saturday is the best day to find the biggest discounts according to the report.

It isn’t an official shopping day but Sunday is the day to shop for apparel and sporting goods. And Cyber Monday is best for deals on computers and furniture.

But if you’re shopping for appliances, the Adobe report says it’s best to wait until after Cyber Monday, December 1st when those items are discounted more than the other days.

More good news for shoppers this year, Adobe expects that you can find discounts of as much as 20% on popular gifts after Cyber Monday all the way through the end of the year.