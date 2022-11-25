Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Make Arrest in Death of 4-Year-Old Child

1/2

UPDATE Nov 25, 2022

Newton, N.C. – Chelsea Crompton has been charged with Murder in the death of Hazel Lidey. Crompton, a girlfriend of Lidey’s father, was apprehended without incident at the residence of a family member in Madison County and is presently incarcerated in the Catawba County Detention Facility.

Crompton is being held under no bond and has a first appearance on Monday, 11/28/2022 in Catawba County District Court.

Sheriff Brown: “Our communities have been shocked by the senseless violence that caused Hazel’s death. We mourn with the Lidey family as they grieve the loss of their child. Justice for Hazel.”

PREVIOUS STORY Nov 23, 2022

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Foul play is suspected in the death of a 4-year-old according to investigators.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a home on Hill Haven Drive in Vale on November 17th just after 2 p.m. Upon arrival they found 4-year-old Hazel Lidey unresponsive. EMS transported the Lidey to a nearby hospital but authorities say the child passed away on November 20th.

Officials are awaiting a report from the medical examiner’s office but say foul play is suspected. According to Lidey’s obituary, a gathering of family and friends will take place Friday at Hickory Funeral Home.

At this time it is unknown if anyone has been charged in the case. This story is developing and we will update it as more details become available.