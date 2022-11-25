Don’t Waste Your Money: Fake Holiday Sales

CHARLOTTE, NC — Did you ever notice….it seems like everything is on sale this time of year?

Unfortunately, a new report says many of those sales are not really sales, because some items have the same markdowns all the time.

Sale! Sale! Sale! This time of year…. everyone is offering you discounts, and shoppers respond by snapping them up.

But back up a bit: Are you sure that gadget is really on sale?

A new investigation by the non profit Consumers Checkbook claims “sale prices are rarely real deals.”

The group spent more than 6 months tracking prices at 25 major retailers, and claims most discounts are — quote — “attempts to mislead.”

It says more than half the items were on sale almost every week…. rarely selling at the regular price.

It says fake sales make customers drop their guard, saying “if something is offered at 60 percent discount, what’s the point of comparing costs?”

So from the “doesn’t that stink” file….how these fake sales affect almost every popular holiday item.

Consumer’s Checkbook says they found phony markdowns on clothing, housewares, electronics, and tools.

There were some exceptions tough: The group says it found the most legitimate sales at Apple and Costco.

It says when you see a sale at the Apple store, it is the real thing, and you can rest assured you are really saving money.

That way you don’t waste your money.

