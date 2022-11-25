Some Shoppers Found Shorter Lines, Deeper Discounts This Black Friday

CHARLOTTE — People across the Carolinas say they experienced a different Black Friday shopping experience this year; no chaos, and shorter lines.

Friday morning, hundreds of shoppers packed Premium Outlets looking for the best deals at their favorite stores. At Best Buy, we found plenty of people buying TV’s and other electronics.

The tech company ‘Findmine’, tracked the sales of products over the past week, and found that revenue from sales on Monday compared to Friday jumped 26 percent, which means retailers are enticing customers to buy all through the week, not just on Black Friday.

According to USA Today, the top three companies for Black Friday sales are Amazon, Hulu and Walmart.