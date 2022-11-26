Thanksgiving Remix: Recipes For Holiday Leftovers

1/12 Delish Thanksgiving Egg Rolls Photo credit: Jon Boulton

2/12 Pumpkin Pie Smores Use your leftover pumpkin pie to create yummy smores! The smoothness of the pie mixed with the crunch of the graham cracker makes for a delicious sweet treat. Photo Credit: Chelsea Lumpkin

3/12 Thanksgiving Salad Tired of the carbs? Try a healthy alternative with leafy greens, and veggies! Photo credit: Parker Feirnach

4/12 Thanksgiving Leftover Tacos Turkey tacos make for great leftover snacks, garnish with cranberries for a sweet-savory twist! Photo credit: Andrew Bui

5/12 Fried Mashed Potato Balls Potato possibilities are endless. This quick easy meal turns regular mashed potatoes into a crunch snack! Drizze with gravy for extra flavor! Photo credit: Parker Feirbach



6/12 Leftover Turkey Nachos Enjoy cheesy layers of turkey, cilantro, and more!

7/12 Turkey Pho It's soup season! What better way to enjoy the cold weather than to enjoy this cozy comfort food? Photo credit: Ricky Snyder

8/12 Turkey Chili Its the perfect time of year for chili. Use your leftovers shredded turkey and enjoy it in a cheesy chili!

9/12 Sweet Potato Shepard’s Pie Balanced and fulfilling, sweet potato is nutritious and packs a flavorful punch, the richness with leftover vegetables Photo credit: New York Times

10/12 Turkey Waffles Enjoy a spin on a classic breakfast favorite! Photo Credit: Food Network



11/12 Grilled Turkey Sandwhich You may crave this one year round! Enjoy turkey, brie, arugula and apple butter sandwiched between two pieces of rye bread to create a perfect grilled cheese sandwich. Photo Credit Tara Donne

12/12 Turkey Pot Pie Toss leftover vegetables and shredded turkey into a pie dish and top with a prepared pie crust for dinner tonight. Photo credit: Lindsey Hayes

























CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’ve all feasted on turkey, ham, macaroni and cheese, and a plethora of traditional Thanksgiving foods. Now that the day is over, our refrigerators are either stocked with more leftovers than we can imagine or we’re just completely over the taste of thanksgiving food. It’s time to get creative in the kitchen and whip up some new meals with the leftovers. Remixing Thanksgiving leftovers can save lots of money and prevent a waste of great food.

Get your aprons ready! We’re giving you Thanksgiving Remix recipes!