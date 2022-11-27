Georgia Fugitive Arrested In Downtown Waxhaw

1/2 Aaron Jones

2/2 Janine Wetherbee



WAXHAW, N.C. — A convicted sex offender from Georgia is behind bars after a month on the run.

Police say Aaron Jones, 24, was seen strolling in downtown Waxhaw Friday evening. They say he tried to escape on foot but was slowed down after a bystander grabbed his jacket.

Jones is a convicted sex offender. Authorities say Jones cut off his ankle monitor while on parole.

Police say they also arrested Janine Wetherbee, 32, of Waxhaw, who was with Jones and encouraged him as he tried to evade deputies by yelling “Run, baby, run!”

They say Wetherbee also provided Jones with food, money, and clothing while he was hiding in Union County.

Deputies would also like to personally thank the man who helped delay Jones during the pursuit. If anyone knows who this individual is, please send a private message to the UCSO Facebook page or call their main office at 704-283-3789.