CMPD Identifies Victim after Deadly Shooting At McDonalds On South Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting Monday night at a McDonalds in South Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene on South Boulevard near East Arrowood Road at 7:45pm.

CMPD tells WCCB that the shooting stemmed from an argument between two people. In a press release on Tuesday, CMPD identified the victim as 30-year-old Antonio Brimmer. They say all the persons involved in the case have been interviewed and identified and the case will be turned over to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This marks the city’s 99th homicide of 2022.