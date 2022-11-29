Novant Health Go-Health Urgent Care Opens First Center In Salisbury

1/2

Salisbury, N.C. (News Release) – Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care opened a new center in Salisbury today at 910 E. Innes St., located in Town Creek Commons between Town Cross and North Arlington St. next to Starbucks. The new Salisbury location is the first Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care center in Rowan County and brings its total number of locations serving North Carolina to 22.

“While the Salisbury community continues to grow, so does the demand for access to high-quality healthcare,” said Kevin Corrigan, Medical Director, Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care. “We are thrilled to expand access to affordable, world-class healthcare where people need it most. It is an honor to be a part of this historic community and serve the residents, students and businesses in this neighborhood and the surrounding areas.”

The new center gives Salisbury residents a direct link to Novant Health’s extensive network of high-quality healthcare services, along with GoHealth Urgent Care’s innovative, award-winning urgent care design and technology. Wood accents, curved surfaces and customer-friendly technology create a uniquely comfortable patient experience. Unified electronic medical records can be accessed by caregivers across the Novant Health network.

“We’re proud to be part of the Salisbury community and offer comprehensive primary and specialty care services, including emergency and acute services at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center,” said Dr. Jacques Laguerre, senior physician executive, Novant Health Community Health and Wellness Institute. “Our new Novant-GoHealth Urgent Care location is the perfect complement to our existing services, giving patients the option of on-demand care for unexpected health needs.”

This new center is the second Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care center to open this year, following the reopening of the Mooresville center earlier this year. The Mooresville center moved less than half a mile down the street to a more convenient location on Williams Road. Additional locations are expected to open in High Point and Cotswold later this month.

Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care’s new center in Salisbury offers treatment for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries, on-site X-ray services, COVID-19 testing and treatment, and more. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

People seeking care in Salisbury or near any of Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care’s 22 locations can be seen quickly and easily by walking into any center or by going online to save a spot and pre-register.

In addition to treating non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries, the centers offer sports physicals for kids just in time for sports seasons.

For a full list of Novant Health- GoHealth Urgent Care locations, visit: https://www.gohealthuc.com/novant.