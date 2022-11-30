Silver Alert for Missing 87-Year-Old Salisbury Man Last Seen Leaving Hospital

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man last seen leaving the Novant Hospital in Salisbury.

Authorities say 87-year-old James Edward Smith left the hospital on Mocksville Avenue in a tan or gold 1999 Chevy S-10 extended cab truck with license plate MVR-3848 in an unknown direction. There are 2 fish stickers and a bible verse on the rear bumper. Authorities say part of the front right fener is also missing.

Smith is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. He is described as being a white male, 6’0, weighs 160 pounds, has short gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a plaid long sleeve shirt, khaki Dickie brand pants, tan shoes and glasses.

The public is asked to be on the lookout for Smith. If anyone has seen him or his vehicle, they are asked to contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.