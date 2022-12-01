New Alzheimer’s Drug Has Promise

LAS VEGAS, NV– There is a possible medical breakthrough. After a promising new Alzheimer’s drug failed to live up to expectations, another drug is showing some impressive effects. The drug is in its third phase of clinical trials. But doctors warn it may not be effective for every Alzheimer’s patient. Dr. Babak Tousi with the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo says, “This medication, if it is approved, is going to be for very early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.” Medical experts are stressing that the drug is for people who are still independent. The drug which is called Lecanemab appears to slow the progression of cognitive decline. There are also some safety concerns after nearly 7% of people in the trial had to discontinue taking the drug because of complications like brain bleeding and irregular MRIs.