Toddlers Found In Car With The Bodies Of 2 Dead People

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — Two people were found fatally shot in a car in a parking lot of a North Carolina business and two young children were found unharmed in the backseat Thursday morning, police said.

Rocky Mount police said employees arriving for work on Construction Drive around 6 a.m. spotted the bodies, news outlets reported.

RMPD Investigating Two Deceased Gunshot Victims https://t.co/gIz0v52of4 — RockyMountPolice (@RMPD1875) December 1, 2022

The children weren’t physically injured, but they were taken to a hospital for evaluation after they spent hours in the cold on a night when temperatures in the area dropped into the 30s.

Police identified the people who were killed as Destiny Wiggins, 24, and Devone Brown, 28. They say the pair were shot and killed inside the car.

Family members have been notified and were at the hospital with the children, who are doing well, Rocky Mount Police Chief Robert Hassell said.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident and doesn’t appear to be random, Hassell said.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects or a motive.