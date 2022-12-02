Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Lawsuits Pile Up

JACKSONVILLE, N.C.– Lawsuits are piling up over an environmental disaster at Camp Lejeune at a North Carolina military base. Those lawsuits focus on water contamination at the military base in eastern North Carolina. That water contamination is alleged to have happened over decades from 1953-1987.

The situation at the military base was so serious, environmental activist Erin Brochovich got involved. Commercials from attorneys soliciting possible victims are constantly being shown on television. One lawyer believes there may be as many as one million victims.