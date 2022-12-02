Two Blackhawk Hardware Store Employees Assaulted Just Days Apart
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating two separate assaults at the Blackhawk Hardware store in the Park Road Shopping Center in South Charlotte.
The first assault happened November 12, 2022. CMPD Crime Stoppers released surveillance pictures of the man they say pepper sprayed a worker.
The separate attack happened November 29. Police say the suspect is accused of assaulting an employee while trying to steal a pair of work gloves. Blackhawk’s marketing team released the below surveillance picture of the man they are seeking in that assault.
If you have information about either assault, contact CMPD or Charlotte Crime Stoppers.