AP: Body Of 7-Year-Old Texas Girl Found, FedEx Driver Arrested

Deeandra Michel, AP,

PARADISE, Texas (AP) — A 7-year-old Texas girl has been found dead two days after being reported missing, and a FedEx driver who made a delivery to her home shortly before she disappeared was arrested in her death.

Fed Ex Driver

Tanner Horner

Authorities in Wise County say the body of Athena Strand was found Friday and 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner was arrested on kidnapping and murder charges. Horner remained jailed Saturday on $1.5 million bond. Jail records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said late Friday that a tip led authorities to Horner.